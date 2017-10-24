'Christmas in Salem Crossroads' committee will host informational meeting in Delmont
Anyone wishing to help with this year's Christmas in Salem Crossroads Pilgrimage can find out more at a Tuesday-evening meeting in Delmont.
During the summer, organizers for the 45-year-old holiday tradition announced that, barring a new organizing committee, 2017 would be the final year for the pilgrimage.
That new committee will hold an informational meeting for others looking to get involved today, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at the Delmont Public Library, 77 Greensburg Street in Delmont.
The committee is also seeking donations of clean, dry gallon milk jugs to create luminaries for the pilgrimage. They can be brought to the library.
For more on this year's pilgrimage, see ChristmasInSalemCrossroads.org .
