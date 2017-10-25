Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Franklin Regional makes the move to electronic report cards district-wide

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
Parents of Franklin Regional elementary school students will be able to access report cards online through the eSchoolPLUS system this year.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Parents of Franklin Regional elementary school students will be able to access report cards online through the eSchoolPLUS system this year.

Back in the day, if you had a bad grade on your report card, you could at least try and hide it until your parents asked to see it.

That's no longer an option for Franklin Regional students, as all of the district's schools have made the move to electronic report cards.

This year, elementary students' report cards will be delivered digitally, using the eSchoolPLUS Home Access Center system, which parents can access through the district's main website .

“The district's goal is to make this a paperless process,” said communications director Cara Zanella.

High school administrators have been using a combination of electronic and paper report cards over the past year-and-a-half, according to principal Ron Suvak. At the middle school, grades have been available to view online for the past few years, however principal Andrew Leviski said this is the first year that all report cards will be issued digitally.

The final report card of the year is sent out on paper, and paper versions are available on request, Zanella said.

A mailing on how to access online report cards through eSchoolPLUS was sent to district parents, and first-quarter report cards are expected to be available to view on Nov. 7.

Families will be alerted via the district's Blackboard Connect notification system when they will be able to access the information.

Superintendent Gennaro Piraino Jr. said the online system “will provide families with easy and immediate access to report cards, promote operational efficiency for our staff, and reduce costs for employee time, printing, paper, and postage.”

A number of regional school districts, including Pittsburgh Public Schools, Belle Vernon, Mt. Pleasant and Pine-Richland, use the eSchoolPLUS software.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

