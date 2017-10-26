Murrysville police will host prescription drug take back event on Friday
Updated 11 minutes ago
Murrysville police will participate in National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 28, 2017, at the police station.
The nationwide event is a safe and anonymous way for citizens to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medication. This past April, a national collection at more than 5,400 collection sites yielded more than 450 tons of prescription drugs.
The Murrysville police station is at 4120 Sardis Road, next to the municipal offices.
To find a take back event near you, visit the DEA's website at TakeBackDay.DEA.gov.
Sports celebrities including Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford have recorded public service announcements encouraging participation.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.