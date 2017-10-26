Franklin Regional stages off-kilter Shakespeare with 'Rosencrantz & Guildenstern'
Franklin Regional Senior High School students are bringing a touch of the classic and a touch of the absurd to the stage this weekend with Tom Stoppard's “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead.”
The 1966 play centers around two minor characters from William Shakespeare's classic tragedy “Hamlet.”
And while “main characters” Rosencrantz and Guildenstern — who in the Shakespeare play are childhood friends of Prince Hamlet — bet on coin flips, watch a play and get outwitted at nearly every turn, snatches of “Hamlet” take place in the background.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, in the high school auditorium, 3200 School Road in Murrysville.
