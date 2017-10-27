Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Aglow fellowship group plans reunion at Lamplighter

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
Members of Monroeville Aglow welcome its first president, Evelyn Steele, as special guest speaker at the group's 40th anniversary celebration in 2013. This year Aglow International marked its 50th anniversary.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Members of Monroeville Aglow welcome its first president, Evelyn Steele, as special guest speaker at the group's 40th anniversary celebration in 2013. This year Aglow International marked its 50th anniversary.

Updated 1 hour ago

In the early 1970s, a group that quickly grew to hundreds of women began meeting in Monroeville, the local chapter of what was then called Women's Aglow Fellowship.

Today, it is called Aglow International, an interdenominational group of Christians with more than 200,000 members in 171 nations. The group started in 1967 in Seattle, Wash., and recently marked its 50th anniversary.

To celebrate in western Pennsylvania, members from local chapters will hold a Nov. 9 reunion at the Lamplighter Restaurant in Salem.

“We build relationships with one another to encourage and strengthen one another,” said Diane Moder of Dormont, who attended Aglow International's 50th anniversary jubilee, held in Virginia. “We want to bring a Biblical perspective to the governmental, economic and social issues we face today.”

Jean Pulsinelli of Murrysville has been a member of Aglow for more than four decades. She moved from Monroeville to Murrysville in 1976, just as a Murrysville Aglow chapter was getting off the ground.

“It was just a place where God was very alive, and I wanted to be there,” Pulsinelli said. “It was a great place to learn and grow together, to know God and grow in your knowledge of him.”

Moder said her mission is to live up to Aglow International's motto of “Every Nation Reached, Every Heart Touched.”

“We have an anti-human-trafficking group, we have a group that visits people in prisons, we have an Arabic-language television program,” Moder said. “I'm the chair for the Aglow Islam group, talking with people about reaching out to Muslims and understanding their religion. So for me, being able to build those relationships in- and outside the organization, has been wonderful.”

Moder will be a speaker at the Nov. 9 Aglow reunion, which will be at noon. Marcia Rhodes from Voice of the Bride Ministries will lead a worship service.

Pulsinelli said she is excited to reconnect with fellow members.

“Aglow has not been real active in Murrysville,” she said. “But that was what I enjoyed the most about Aglow. It's the ladies — knowing them, watching how we all come together and focus on what God has done and how wonderful He is.”

RSVP to lamplighteraglow@gmail.com or text 412-334-1836.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.