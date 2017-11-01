Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Photos: Halloween Hustle 5K at Murrysville Community Park

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
East Suburban Citizen Advocacy (ESCA) advocates Donna and Ron Forys of Murrysville showed their support for the Halloween Hustle 5K in Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird costumes on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
East Suburban Citizen Advocacy (ESCA) advocates Donna and Ron Forys of Murrysville showed their support for the Halloween Hustle 5K in Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird costumes on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Coleen Bortz leads pre-race warm-ups at the Halloween Hustle 5K on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Coleen Bortz leads pre-race warm-ups at the Halloween Hustle 5K on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Sophia Bartolacci shows off the medal for best costume in her age group at the Halloween Hustle 5K, held Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Murrysville Community Park.
Sophia Bartolacci shows off the medal for best costume in her age group at the Halloween Hustle 5K, held Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Murrysville Community Park.
The Vannatta family dressed up as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser from 'Super Mario Bros.'
The Vannatta family dressed up as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser from 'Super Mario Bros.'

If you saw Oscar the Grouch running a 5K race in Murrysville on Oct. 21, you weren't hallucinating.

It was just Donna Forys of Murrysville, one of more than 50 people who took part in the Halloween Hustle 5K, held at Murrysville Community Park to benefit East Suburban Citizens Advocacy and the Miracle Field at the park.

The race raised more than $930, and was organized by ESCA's inclusive running club, East Suburban Trailblazers.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

