Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville, Plaza Cleaners will host 'The Great Coat Giveaway' this weekend

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
Officials from Murrysville Cleaners and Plaza Cleaners will give away more than 600 coats this weekend as part of their first 'Great Coat Giveaway.'
File photo
Officials from Murrysville Cleaners and Plaza Cleaners will give away more than 600 coats this weekend as part of their first 'Great Coat Giveaway.'

Updated 2 hours ago

If you or your children could use a good winter coat, David Beatty has one ready.

Beatty, a Penn Township resident and owner of Murrysville Cleaners and Plaza Cleaners in Murrysville, will host the stores' first “Great Coat Giveaway” Nov. 11 and 12 at First Presbyterian Church's Laird Hall.

“It's something I think will be very successful, and needed, in the community,” Beatty said.

Last year, Beatty and his children collected and donated pet supplies, and Beatty got the idea for the coat giveaway after seeing it succeed elsewhere.

“I've been on the board of directors of the National Cleaners Association for several years, and I know lots of other cities do coat drives and they seem to do very well,” he said.

At present, the company has collected more than 600 coats, and Beatty said he expects more before the giveaway starts on Saturday.

“I just talked with a guy from a local church who said he's bringing in 20 coats,” he said.

And rather than hand out coats that have been left behind at the cleaner, Beatty solicited donations from customers, who have answered the call with gusto.

“We figure people will be bringing coats in right up to the day of the giveaway, and that's fine,” he said. “We're used to same-day service anyway, so it's no big deal to clean them and have them ready to go.”

There are no prerequisites or income requirements to pick up a coat.

“We were looking to do a project for Westmoreland County, to do something for local people,” Beatty said. “You have to buy winter coats for your kids. And if we can provide those coats, and those parents have a little extra money for Christmas presents, that would be a really happy ending.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.