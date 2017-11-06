Murrysville, Plaza Cleaners will host 'The Great Coat Giveaway' this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Murrysville and Plaza Cleaners' first Great Coat Giveaway, free distribution of more than 600 coats to community members

If you or your children could use a good winter coat, David Beatty has one ready.

Beatty, a Penn Township resident and owner of Murrysville Cleaners and Plaza Cleaners in Murrysville, will host the stores' first “Great Coat Giveaway” Nov. 11 and 12 at First Presbyterian Church's Laird Hall.

“It's something I think will be very successful, and needed, in the community,” Beatty said.

Last year, Beatty and his children collected and donated pet supplies, and Beatty got the idea for the coat giveaway after seeing it succeed elsewhere.

“I've been on the board of directors of the National Cleaners Association for several years, and I know lots of other cities do coat drives and they seem to do very well,” he said.

At present, the company has collected more than 600 coats, and Beatty said he expects more before the giveaway starts on Saturday.

“I just talked with a guy from a local church who said he's bringing in 20 coats,” he said.

And rather than hand out coats that have been left behind at the cleaner, Beatty solicited donations from customers, who have answered the call with gusto.

“We figure people will be bringing coats in right up to the day of the giveaway, and that's fine,” he said. “We're used to same-day service anyway, so it's no big deal to clean them and have them ready to go.”

There are no prerequisites or income requirements to pick up a coat.

“We were looking to do a project for Westmoreland County, to do something for local people,” Beatty said. “You have to buy winter coats for your kids. And if we can provide those coats, and those parents have a little extra money for Christmas presents, that would be a really happy ending.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.