ELECTION 2017: Delmont library will host council candidates for discussion, Q&A

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you go

Delmont library officials will do their part in the democratic process on Monday night, hosting the six candidates running for Delmont council at 6:30 p.m. at the library.

Attendees will have a chance to meet the candidates, who will each have 5 minutes to discuss why they are running and how they plan to help the borough.

A question-and-answer session will follow.

There is no registration necessary and no cost to attend.

Click here and here for TribLive previews of the council race.

For more, call the library at 724-468-5329.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.