Franklin Regional students create PSAs drawing awareness to Pa. opioid epidemic
Franklin Regional students have created multiple entries for the FBI's Heroin Outreach Prevention and Education, or HOPE , initiative.
Franklin Regional alum Nicolas Desarno placed fourth in the 2015 contest.
The first entry features members of Woodland Hills EMS discussing the everyday reality of dealing with opioid addicts.
The second is a shorter, more-disturbing video depicting a teen dying of an overdose on opioid pills, with the tagline, "You Can Die On Your First Try."
Overdose deaths in the western Pennsylania area are among the highest in the country, according to the FBI. In Westmoreland County, death by overdose has set new county records nine years in a row.
Votes are tallied by likes and shares on the video's YouTube pages, and the winners will be announced Jan. 26.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.