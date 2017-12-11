Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville consumer advocate will give tips on avoiding holiday scams on PCN

Patrick Varine | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
Mary Bach of Murrysville is a consumer advocate, and will appear on PCN's Dec. 20 episode of 'Focus on Aging Adults.'
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, Murrysville resident and nationally recognized consumer advocate Mary Bach will be a featured guest on PCN's “Focus on Aging Adults” program.

Bach will appear on the Dec. 20 episode at 8 p.m.

She will discuss various aspects of holiday scams, fraud attempts, elder abuse and financial security issues.

Bach is the chair of AARP's Pennsylvania Consumer Issues Task Force. She will be joined by the state attorney general's Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Sarah Frasch.

Bach said the discussion will include information about “red flags” consumers should watch for.

“Education and awareness are key components in helping to keep consumers from becoming the victims of crooks,” she said.

In 1999, Bach was named the National Consumer of the Year and recognized at the National Press Club in Washington. The Pennsylvania Department of Weights and Measures named its annual Consumer of the Year Award in her honor after she received it multiple times. She was similarly recognized by Murrysville Mayor Bob Brooks in 2016.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

