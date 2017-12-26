Penn Hills artist will focus on abstract art at ESAL meeting in Murrysville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Arlene Holtz will present “Abstract Art as a Healing Practice” at the East Suburban Artists League meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 in Christ Lutheran Church at Route 286 and Logan Ferry Road in Murrysville.

“I will talk about how I came to choose abstract art over other styles of painting, what it means to me as an artist, and how it is a healing practice for me,” said Holtz of Penn Hills.

In addition, she will demonstrate several small paintings while explaining her process, color and pattern selection. Guests are welcome to attend all meetings.

ESAL's annual art show runs through Dec. 28 at Penn State's New Kensington campus, 3550 Seventh Street in New Kensington.

ESAL is composed of photographers and artists working in all media from Pittsburgh's eastern suburbs and meets from September through June. For more information, visit ESALart.org or call members Joy Anglin at 724-733-8480 or Betty Trout at 847-337-5597.

Click here to visit Holtz's website.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.