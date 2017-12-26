East-suburb artists will be featured at ESAL's Murrysville library gallery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The East Suburban Artists League has released the slate of local artists that will be featured in 2018 at the league's standing gallery inside the Murrysville Community Library.

The schedule for the first half of the new year will be:

• January and February: Judy Bazzone of Delmont. Bazzone took home a judge's award the league's 2017 members show for her watercolor, “Calla Lillies.”

• March: Ilona Ralston of Murrysville. Ralston was among the judge's mentions at the league's November show in Latrobe for her glass painting, “Midnight Flower.”

• April: Evelyn Turocy of Penn Hills. Turocy was among the judge's mentions at the league's 2017 members show for her watercolor, “Arizona Aspens.”

• May: Betty Trout of Murrysville. Trout was among the judge's mentions at the league's November show in Latrobe for her watercolor, “Blooms by the Fence.”

• June: Sue and Dan Yaklich of Delmont. Sue Yaklich brought home a judge's award from the league's November show in Latrobe for her photo, “Castle Ghosts.”

The library is at 4100 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.