Murrysville

East-suburb artists will be featured at ESAL's Murrysville library gallery

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
Ilona Ralston of Murrysville, who received a judge’s mention for her glass painting, “Midnight Flower,” at the East Suburban Artists League's November show in Latrobe. Ralston's work will be featured in March at the Murrysville Community Library's standing gallery.
Submitted photo
Sue Yaklich of Delmont received a judge’s award for her photo, “Castle Ghosts,” at the East Suburban Artists League gallery's November show in Latrobe. Sue and Dan Yaklich's work will be featured this summer at the Murrysville Community Library's standing gallery.
Submitted photo
Updated 16 hours ago

The East Suburban Artists League has released the slate of local artists that will be featured in 2018 at the league's standing gallery inside the Murrysville Community Library.

The schedule for the first half of the new year will be:

• January and February: Judy Bazzone of Delmont. Bazzone took home a judge's award the league's 2017 members show for her watercolor, “Calla Lillies.”

• March: Ilona Ralston of Murrysville. Ralston was among the judge's mentions at the league's November show in Latrobe for her glass painting, “Midnight Flower.”

• April: Evelyn Turocy of Penn Hills. Turocy was among the judge's mentions at the league's 2017 members show for her watercolor, “Arizona Aspens.”

• May: Betty Trout of Murrysville. Trout was among the judge's mentions at the league's November show in Latrobe for her watercolor, “Blooms by the Fence.”

• June: Sue and Dan Yaklich of Delmont. Sue Yaklich brought home a judge's award from the league's November show in Latrobe for her photo, “Castle Ghosts.”

The library is at 4100 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

