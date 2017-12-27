Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Franklin Regional provides 'Backpacks to Go' for weekend nutrition

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
The Franklin Regional School District's 'Backpacks to Go' program aims to provide students with nutritious food for the weekends.
Pexels
The Franklin Regional School District's 'Backpacks to Go' program aims to provide students with nutritious food for the weekends.

Updated 2 hours ago

With potential cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program proposed at the federal level, low-income families across the U.S. could face less access to nutritious food.

In the Franklin Regional School District, a dedicated group that includes students, teachers, counselors, parent-teacher organizations and others are working to keep that from happening through the Backpacks to Go program.

Backpacks to Go supplies enrolled students discreetly with a backpack on the first and third Friday of each month, filled with easy-to-prepare meals and snacks for weekends.

The program was developed in response to an ongoing need by some students for nutritious food on weekends, when they do not have access to the district's breakfast and lunch programs. There are no financial requirements to enroll.

In the past year, the program has expanded to include students at all grade levels.

Residents can donate food items, gift cards, or simply make a tax-deductible contribution.

To sign up to receive text messages from the Backpacks to Go program, text @backpackinfo to 23559.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.