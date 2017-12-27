Franklin Regional provides 'Backpacks to Go' for weekend nutrition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

All students in the Franklin Regional School District are eligible for the Backpacks to Go program. To enroll, call 724-327-5456 and dial the appropriate extension:

With potential cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program proposed at the federal level, low-income families across the U.S. could face less access to nutritious food.

In the Franklin Regional School District, a dedicated group that includes students, teachers, counselors, parent-teacher organizations and others are working to keep that from happening through the Backpacks to Go program.

Backpacks to Go supplies enrolled students discreetly with a backpack on the first and third Friday of each month, filled with easy-to-prepare meals and snacks for weekends.

The program was developed in response to an ongoing need by some students for nutritious food on weekends, when they do not have access to the district's breakfast and lunch programs. There are no financial requirements to enroll.

In the past year, the program has expanded to include students at all grade levels.

Residents can donate food items, gift cards, or simply make a tax-deductible contribution.

To sign up to receive text messages from the Backpacks to Go program, text @backpackinfo to 23559.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.