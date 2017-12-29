Franklin Regional talent show will benefit Panther marching band
Franklin Regional band alumni, parents, teachers and community members will show off their skills at a Jan. 5 talent show to benefit the high school marching band.
The Franklin Regional Band Boosters will host the show, set for 7 p.m. at the Little Theatre in the Franklin Regional Middle School, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
“We thought that an event like this would be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talents of adults throughout the community,” said Matthew Olszewski, Band Booster president. “At the same time, it will be a great opportunity to bring together FR band alumni from throughout the years.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and will be available at the door.
The marching band is raising funds for a March trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
For more, email BandBoosterTalent@gmail.com .
