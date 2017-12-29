Murrysville twins Mirror Image release first single, 'From Many Men'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Edwards twins of Murrysville first caught the nation's attention through their dancing and infectious personalities as part of "America's Got Talent."

Now they're hoping to keep that attention through the release of their first single, "From Many Men," a collaboration with Pittsburgh singer-songwriter Sierra Sellers.

"She's really good at songwriting," Colton Edwards said. "We're a little crazy sometimes, and we thought about a song about how we sort of 'break the mold.' Sierra came up with the concept of a girl who has heard all types of lines before 'from many men,' and how we're different."

The twins' highly danceable song starts with a light, syncopated rhythm reminiscent of Jamaican dancehall, before dropping some heavy bass on the chorus. The track even features a short rapped verse.

Recorded at I.D. Labs in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, the process took about a month. The brothers are currently at work with Sellers on a second single.

"It has more of a chill vibe to it," Trent Edwards said.

The single, released independently, is available on Spotify and the iTunes Store .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.