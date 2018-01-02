Murrysville fabric artist will be featured at next AAUW meeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville fabric artist Patty Kennedy-Zafred will discuss how she tells stories through dye, silkscreen and ink at the next American Association of University Womens' meeting on Jan. 11.

The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Murrysville Community Library's meeting room, 4100 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

Kennedy-Zafred's recent work explores coal miners, Native Americans, Japanese-Americans, farm families in the 1930s and women of color. Her work has been exhibited in the U.S. and internationally.

The public is welcome to attend. No registration is required.

For more, see Murrysville-PA.aauw.net or email MurrysvilleAAUW@gmail.com .

For more on Kennedy-Zafred, see her website, PattyKZ.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.