Murrysville

Murrysville fabric artist will be featured at next AAUW meeting

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Above, 'Interwoven,' by Patty Kennedy-Zafred of Murrysville, part of her 'Shared Destiny: the Native American Series' of fabric art. Kennedy-Zafred will be the featured speaker at AAUW's Jan. 11, 2018, meeting in Murrysville.
Artwork by Patty Kennedy-Zafred
Patty Kennedy-Zafred of Murrysville.
Submitted photo
Updated 10 hours ago

Murrysville fabric artist Patty Kennedy-Zafred will discuss how she tells stories through dye, silkscreen and ink at the next American Association of University Womens' meeting on Jan. 11.

The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Murrysville Community Library's meeting room, 4100 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

Kennedy-Zafred's recent work explores coal miners, Native Americans, Japanese-Americans, farm families in the 1930s and women of color. Her work has been exhibited in the U.S. and internationally.

The public is welcome to attend. No registration is required.

For more, see Murrysville-PA.aauw.net or email MurrysvilleAAUW@gmail.com .

For more on Kennedy-Zafred, see her website, PattyKZ.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

