Murrysville

Delmont library hosts healthy events to kick off 2018

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
Metro
The Delmont Public Library will host a series of programs in January 2018 focused on healthy eating, above, and healthy habits.

Updated 10 hours ago

If you've resolved to make 2018 a healthier year, the Delmont Public Library is way ahead of you.

The library will host a series of health-related events this month, including a health fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Events include:

• A preschool story jam on Wednesday and Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

• A walk along the Westmoreland Heritage Trail at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

• A healthy food sampling hosted by the Overbooked Book Club at 10 a.m. on Jan. 8.

• A discussion of society's views on health and beauty at the Jan. 15 meeting of the Socrates Café discussion group. It will be at 7 p.m.

All events will begin at the library, 77 Greensburg St. in Delmont. For more, call 724-468-5329.

Visit the library online at DelmontLibrary.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

