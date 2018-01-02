Export welcomes new mayor, bids farewell to Calder

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time in eight years, Michael Calder of Export is on the other side of the table.

The former mayor attended Tuesday's council meeting as an audience member as new Mayor Joe Zaccagnini took the oath of office, along with recently re-elected council members Melanie Litz, Barry Delissio, James Mahinske and Ed Persin.

"You showed me a lot about what community service means, and it's a lesson people ought to learn firsthand," Calder told council. "Export has been on the right track for some time thanks to you guys, and it's going to stay that way well into the future."

Zaccagnini, 61, who ran unopposed in the November election, had nothing but praise for Calder.

"You got to know the people in this town and let them know you were here for them," he said.

Calder, who won a second term in 2013 through a write-in campaign, said he was proud to have served as mayor.

"I don't have a key thing to point to during my time as mayor," he said. "I don't think I did anything. But I think being level-headed and even-keeled helped us avoid the bickering and nonsense that keep government from working."

Council will accept letters of interest for Zaccagnini's council seat. He had two years left on his council term.

Council will likely appoint a resident to fill the remainder of the term at its next meeting, set for 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the borough building on Washington Avenue.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.