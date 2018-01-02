Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Export welcomes new mayor, bids farewell to Calder

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
Outgoing Export Mayor Michael Calder thanks council members on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Outgoing Export Mayor Michael Calder thanks council members on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
New Export Mayor Joe Zaccagnini presides over his first meeting as former mayor Michael Calder is reflected in the window behind him on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
New Export Mayor Joe Zaccagnini presides over his first meeting as former mayor Michael Calder is reflected in the window behind him on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

For the first time in eight years, Michael Calder of Export is on the other side of the table.

The former mayor attended Tuesday's council meeting as an audience member as new Mayor Joe Zaccagnini took the oath of office, along with recently re-elected council members Melanie Litz, Barry Delissio, James Mahinske and Ed Persin.

"You showed me a lot about what community service means, and it's a lesson people ought to learn firsthand," Calder told council. "Export has been on the right track for some time thanks to you guys, and it's going to stay that way well into the future."

Zaccagnini, 61, who ran unopposed in the November election, had nothing but praise for Calder.

"You got to know the people in this town and let them know you were here for them," he said.

Calder, who won a second term in 2013 through a write-in campaign, said he was proud to have served as mayor.

"I don't have a key thing to point to during my time as mayor," he said. "I don't think I did anything. But I think being level-headed and even-keeled helped us avoid the bickering and nonsense that keep government from working."

Council will accept letters of interest for Zaccagnini's council seat. He had two years left on his council term.

Council will likely appoint a resident to fill the remainder of the term at its next meeting, set for 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the borough building on Washington Avenue.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

