Westmoreland Heritage Trail's next meeting will focus on Export area

Export residents with an interest in the Westmoreland Heritage Trail will have a chance to find out more about its passage through the Westmoreland County borough next month.

The next trail committee meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Italian American Club on Kennedy Avenue.

Export Councilwoman Melanie Litz said the trail's potential path through the borough will be discussed in detail.

The newest section of the trail, dedicated in September 2017, runs 5.9 miles from the Trafford Trail Access point at Parkside Creamery, near B-Y Park, to the Roberts Trail Access point off the eastbound side of Route 22 in Murrysville.

The Murrysville-Export section of the trail is slated to be completed by 2019, according to trail officials. After that, the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation department will start work on the Export-Delmont section.

The club is at 5930 Kennedy Avenue. The meeting will take place in its banquet room.

