Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Export council seeking applicants for Zaccagnini's seat

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Above, District Judge Charles Conway administers the oath of office to incoming Export Mayor Joe Zaccagnini on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, District Judge Charles Conway administers the oath of office to incoming Export Mayor Joe Zaccagnini on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Above, District Judge Charles Conway administers the oath of office to re-elected council members (from the left) Barry Delissio, James Mahinske, Melanie Litz and Ed Persin on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, District Judge Charles Conway administers the oath of office to re-elected council members (from the left) Barry Delissio, James Mahinske, Melanie Litz and Ed Persin on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Now that Joe Zaccagnini of Export has become the borough's new mayor, a resident will be needed to fill his former council seat.

The borough is accepting letters of interest from residents, and council will likely appoint someone to fill Zaccagnini's term — which runs through 2019 — at its February meeting, set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Council members Barry Delissio, Melanie Litz and James Mahinske all won new terms, and were sworn in alongside Zaccagnini at council's meeting Tuesday night.

Income surveys

Borough officials need about 70 residents to fill out federal income surveys to ensure that they'll continue to receive federal funding for community projects.

The surveys are required by federal administrators of the Community Development Block Grant program in order to qualify for CDBG funding, and will be distributed by borough employees. Not all residents will receive a survey.

Solicitor Wes Long said residents will be provided with a letter explaining the need to complete the survey, and an envelope in which to return it.

“I think we should explain this very clearly,” Councilman Joe Ferri said. “We're doing this to get federal money to help fix up Export through public improvement projects.”

CDBG money was used to repave several borough streets in 2017.

Engineer retained ‘as needed'

Council voted unanimously to retain engineering firm Gibson-Thomas “on an as-needed basis,” according to the wording of a council motion made Tuesday night.

The majority of engineering work will be done by Scott Hilty, an engineer the borough will share with Murrysville through an intergovernmental agreement .

Gibson-Thomas, however, is still involved in several borough projects, including its long-term flood control plan. Council members expressed some concern in 2016 and 2017 about billing by the Latrobe engineering firm, and in February 2017 voted to add Hilty's services to the existing intergovernmental agreement.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.