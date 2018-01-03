Export council seeking applicants for Zaccagnini's seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Now that Joe Zaccagnini of Export has become the borough's new mayor, a resident will be needed to fill his former council seat.

The borough is accepting letters of interest from residents, and council will likely appoint someone to fill Zaccagnini's term — which runs through 2019 — at its February meeting, set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Council members Barry Delissio, Melanie Litz and James Mahinske all won new terms, and were sworn in alongside Zaccagnini at council's meeting Tuesday night.

Income surveys

Borough officials need about 70 residents to fill out federal income surveys to ensure that they'll continue to receive federal funding for community projects.

The surveys are required by federal administrators of the Community Development Block Grant program in order to qualify for CDBG funding, and will be distributed by borough employees. Not all residents will receive a survey.

Solicitor Wes Long said residents will be provided with a letter explaining the need to complete the survey, and an envelope in which to return it.

“I think we should explain this very clearly,” Councilman Joe Ferri said. “We're doing this to get federal money to help fix up Export through public improvement projects.”

CDBG money was used to repave several borough streets in 2017.

Engineer retained ‘as needed'

Council voted unanimously to retain engineering firm Gibson-Thomas “on an as-needed basis,” according to the wording of a council motion made Tuesday night.

The majority of engineering work will be done by Scott Hilty, an engineer the borough will share with Murrysville through an intergovernmental agreement .

Gibson-Thomas, however, is still involved in several borough projects, including its long-term flood control plan. Council members expressed some concern in 2016 and 2017 about billing by the Latrobe engineering firm, and in February 2017 voted to add Hilty's services to the existing intergovernmental agreement.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.