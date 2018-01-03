Inclusive productions welcome actors of all abilities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Acting Up, a group affiliated with local nonprofit East Suburban Citizen Advocacy , will hold auditions this winter and spring for upcoming inclusive productions of several plays.

The group, headed by New Ken-Arnold School District special education teacher and Export resident Megan Nelson, is open to actors of all ability levels.

Auditions will take place on the following dates:

• Jan. 20: Auditions for “A Night of One-Acts.”

Cast members must be 18 years or older. Be prepared to do cold readings from the script.

Rehearsals will begin on Saturdays starting Feb. 3, and the show will be April 22.

• March 18: Auditions for “The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.”

Cast members will be 5 to 13 years old. Those in grades 1 to 5 will be asked to introduce themselves, recite a poem or tell a joke and sing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” Those in grades 6 and 7 will be asked to recite a monologue less than 60 seconds and perform a song of their choice acapella.

The production is also seeking a student stage manager and student director, both of whom must be 16 or older. Inquiries will be accepted through March 11 by emailing welcometomusic.info@gmail.com.

• April 15: Auditions for Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night's Dream.”

Cast members will be 14 years and older, and will be asked to recite a monologue of less than a minute from a Shakespeare play of their choice.

All auditions will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, 4600 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Audition appointments can be made beginning Jan. 13 by calling 724-516-3662 or emailing welcometomusic.info@gmail.com .