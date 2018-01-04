Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville church will host opioid abuse education program

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Presenter Dr. Paul Niemiec speaks to a crowd in attendance about opioid addiction Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Connellsville. The event, sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, was the first in a series of planned events in regards to the opioid crisis. Niemiec will present at Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville on Jan. 11, 2018.
Shane Dunlap
Updated 3 hours ago

Mother of Sorrows Church will host a Jan. 15 program focusing on opioid abuse education and featuring the Greensburg diocese's counseling director.

It will be at 7 p.m. at the Mother of Sorrows Social Hall, 4202 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Dr. Paul Niemiec, director of counseling for the Diocese of Greensburg's Catholic Charities, will be the featured speaker and will also participate in a discussion and question-and-answer session.

An estimated 100 people filled the social hall of Immaculate Conception Parish in Connellsville to attend the first Summer Diocesan Drug Education and Prayer Service Evening , held in July 2017. Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic organized the meetings as part of a diocesan-wide strategy to address opioid addiction.

Malesic, responding to a man's question about the stigma of addiction at the July meeting, said the stigma is removed through education. Addiction is not so much a moral failing as a disease of the brain, he said.

The bishop said people should be “outraged” that 319 people in the diocese died of an opioid overdose in 2016. “That's a plague,” he said.

Vinny Esposito of Murrysville, who serves on the board of directors for Mother of Sorrows' outreach program, said the board felt the program was well worth bringing to the church.

“I think the more awareness there is, is great,” Esposito said. “There are a lot of people who are really hurting, and this gives them an opportunity to make comments and ask questions.”

Esposito did not attend the initial presentations, but “the feedback has been pretty positive, in terms of people wanting to tell their stories and having a place to get more help.”

The presentation in Murrysville will also include a prayer service and a reception.

Reservations are not required.

For more, visit the Facebook event page listing.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

