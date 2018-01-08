Franklin Regional announces February make-up day following cold cancellation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional students will have to observe Presidents' Day from the classroom this year.

The district announced that Feb. 19 will be the make-up day for last Friday's cold-related cancellation.

Schools throughout western Pennsylvania cancelled classes in anticipation of what turned out to be below-zero morning temperatures that barely cracked double digits during the warmest part of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Franklin Regional officials said the next full-day cancellation will cut into the district's spring break.

“We always build in three ‘snow' days,” said district communications director Cara Zanella. “The next one is March 28, and after that is March 29, which are both part of the (scheduled) spring break. And then if we would exhaust those two, that would move us in the direction of June.”

For the latest district scheduling announcements, see FranklinRegional.k12.pa.us .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.