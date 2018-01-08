Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Lady Panther cheerleaders headed to PIAA finals in Hershey

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
Above, the 2017-18 Franklin Regional Lady Panther cheerleaders. In the front (from the left), Ashley Martonik, Amirah Gibbons, KC Fazio, Brooke Aston and Catie Magister; in the middle, Madi Dover, Rayna Todero,Haley Macierowski, Chayla Fisher, Abbie Applegate and coach Olivia Heidenfelder; in the back, assistant coach Courtney Shovel, Leah Holman, Maddi McKinney, Eva Martino, Mia Cunningham, Izzy Alesi, Anna Startari, Riley Bowser, Martina Peluso, Sophia Massaro and Kayla Tevis. Missing is Tori Glarner.
Submitted photo
The Franklin Regional Varsity Cheerleading team is headed to the state finals after placing fourth in their division at WPIALs.

“They placed fourth out of about 11 teams in their division,” said assistant cheer coach Courtney Shovel. “That grants them an automatic bid to the state competition.”

Having missed out on a bid last year, Shovel said she is excited to see the squad back among the state's top cheering teams.

“Last season they didn't get a bid, so this was a really big deal, getting our name back out there,” she said. “We were just so proud. They did great.”

The PIAA's 2018 Competitive Spirit Championships will take place Jan. 19 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

For more, see the PIAA website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

