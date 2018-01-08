Lady Panther cheerleaders headed to PIAA finals in Hershey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Franklin Regional Varsity Cheerleading team is headed to the state finals after placing fourth in their division at WPIALs.

“They placed fourth out of about 11 teams in their division,” said assistant cheer coach Courtney Shovel. “That grants them an automatic bid to the state competition.”

Having missed out on a bid last year, Shovel said she is excited to see the squad back among the state's top cheering teams.

“Last season they didn't get a bid, so this was a really big deal, getting our name back out there,” she said. “We were just so proud. They did great.”

The PIAA's 2018 Competitive Spirit Championships will take place Jan. 19 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

