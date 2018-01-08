Renovation in Murrysville municipal building will shift school board meeting location
Updated 7 hours ago
The installation of a new camera and audio system at the Murrysville municipal building's council chambers will shift the Franklin Regional school board's meeting location later this month.
The board's Jan. 22, 2018, meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the district administrative offices at Heritage Elementary School, 3240 School Road in Murrysville.
Installation of the new three-camera system is set to begin following Murrysville council's Jan. 17 meeting. Municipal information technology specialist Mike Hiler said the system should be up and running in time for February's regularly scheduled meetings, which are broadcast live on local access Channel 19 as well as on the municipality's YouTube channel.
