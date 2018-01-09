Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Delmont council notes: Farmer's market in jeopardy without additional volunteers

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 11:09 p.m.
Shoppers pass by booths of produce and other goods at the Farmer's Market in Delmont, Pa. on Saturday July 15, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Shoppers pass by booths of produce and other goods at the Farmer's Market in Delmont, Pa. on Saturday July 15, 2017.

Updated 18 hours ago

If Delmont Mayor Alyce Urban does not get some additional help running the borough's annual farmer's market, there may not be a market to run.

“There's a lot more to it than just having vendors come,” Urban said at Tuesday's council meeting. “There's insurance, there's liability, and I need some help in doing it.”

Urban has made repeated calls for volunteers from either council or the community to help organize and oversee the market. She asked for a volunteer interested in taking over management of the market, “because otherwise, I will not likely be doing it.”

Anyone interested is asked to call the borough office at 724-468-4422.

Parking concerns

Public works head Bill Heaps had a message for borough residents with a driveway: use it during winter weather.

“I don't want to hit a car (while plowing snow),” Heaps said. “It drives insurance up, and it makes me look bad.”

While the borough does not have signs specifically prohibiting street parking during winter weather, Heaps asked that residents use common sense.

“On Monticello (Drive), you have people parking on the sharpest bend there is, when they can just use their driveway,” he said.

Website updates

Councilman Carl Boyd resigned in July. According to Delmontboro.com , however, he is still on council.

That, and other outdated information prompted council to start updating the borough website, as well as developing a social media policy in anticipation of establishing a borough presence on Facebook or Twitter.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

