Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Delmont officials look to develop comprehensive plan to guide borough's future

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018
The Delmont Borough building in June 2015.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
The Delmont Borough building in June 2015.

Updated 17 hours ago

Delmont officials will put together a request-for-proposals to help develop a comprehensive plan for the borough.

“I've pushed for a comprehensive plan for Delmont, because we don't really know where the borough is going in the future,” said Councilman David Piper.

The borough planning commission, working with a consultant, recently finished updating its zoning code. Piper said a comprehensive plan would have helped guide that process.

“That's usually done in reverse,” he said. “You develop a master plan, then you use that in updating zoning laws.”

Piper added that many community development grants are often predicated on a clear vision for how the grant will be used to further a town's plans for the future.

Planning commission member Tim Schmida, who worked on the zoning update, said borough officials may want to consider waiting until Westmoreland County has completed its own county-wide comprehensive plan . The borough's last comprehensive planning document was completed in 1980, and borough officials said that document cannot be located.

Part of the borough's zoning code update included a list of “community objectives” gleaned from resident input over the past year or so.

“I would recommend looking at that, because it would give you a basis to work from,” Schmida said.

Council voted unanimously to draw up a request-for-proposals for the comprehensive plan.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.