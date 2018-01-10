Delmont officials look to develop comprehensive plan to guide borough's future

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Delmont officials will put together a request-for-proposals to help develop a comprehensive plan for the borough.

“I've pushed for a comprehensive plan for Delmont, because we don't really know where the borough is going in the future,” said Councilman David Piper.

The borough planning commission, working with a consultant, recently finished updating its zoning code. Piper said a comprehensive plan would have helped guide that process.

“That's usually done in reverse,” he said. “You develop a master plan, then you use that in updating zoning laws.”

Piper added that many community development grants are often predicated on a clear vision for how the grant will be used to further a town's plans for the future.

Planning commission member Tim Schmida, who worked on the zoning update, said borough officials may want to consider waiting until Westmoreland County has completed its own county-wide comprehensive plan . The borough's last comprehensive planning document was completed in 1980, and borough officials said that document cannot be located.

Part of the borough's zoning code update included a list of “community objectives” gleaned from resident input over the past year or so.

“I would recommend looking at that, because it would give you a basis to work from,” Schmida said.

Council voted unanimously to draw up a request-for-proposals for the comprehensive plan.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.