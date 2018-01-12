Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Knights of Columbus will host annual free throw contest Jan. 28

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
The Knights of Columbus will host their annual free throw contest on Jan 28, 2018, at Mother of Sorrows School gymnasium in Murrysville.
Submitted photo
The Knights of Columbus will host their annual free throw contest on Jan 28, 2018, at Mother of Sorrows School gymnasium in Murrysville.

Updated 1 hour ago

Polish up your hoops game, kids.

The Knights of Columbus Manordale Valley Council 4226 will hold its annual free throw contest Jan. 28 at Mother of Sorrows School in Murrysville.

The competition is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14, and children do not need to be basketball players to compete.

The Manordale Valley chapter has been hosting the contest for more than two decades, according to member Lee Clark.

Registration forms will be available in the gym. Proper gym shoes must be worn and participants must show proof of age to compete.

Each participant will have 15 free throw attempts, with winners announced in each age group. Those winners will move on to regional and potentially state competition.

It will start at 1:30 p.m. at the school, 3264 Evergreen Drive in Murrysville.

For more, call Clark at 724-325-4220.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.