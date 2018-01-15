Murrysville police receive re-accreditation from the state

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville police have again secured a spot among the state's most distinguished departments, receiving re-accreditation from the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission .

“It was an extensive review of MPD operations, functions, policies, procedures and building layout,” Chief Tom Seefeld wrote in an email. “Heavy scrutiny was done to make sure that our department remained in compliance to the professional standards set forth under the PLEAC.”

Among the program's goals:

• Establishing a credible framework for evaluating agency practices and procedures

• Reducing agency risk and exposure to lawsuits

• Decreasing some liability insurance expenditures

• Identifying and highlighting the capabilities and competence of the agency

• Extending agency accountability to the public and elected officials

• Enhancing planning and innovative activities by all agency personnel

• Developing improved methods for providing services to the community

The department first received accreditation in 2006, five years after the program was introduced. At that time, they were only the 35th department to receive it.

Today, 117 departments statewide have received accreditation. Evaluations are conducted every three years. Seefeld said Murrysville's re-accreditation review took place Jan. 11-12, with law enforcement officials from Clarion University, State College and Sandy Park police departments undertaking the review process.

“We're very proud of our accomplishments and remain steadfast in our commitment to provide Murrysville residents with the most professional and competent police service and protection possible,” Seefeld said.

For more on the PLEAC, see PAChiefs.org/accreditation .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.