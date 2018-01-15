Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Mother of Sorrows will stage 'Disney's The Lion King Jr.' next month

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Image by Disney
Mother of Sorrows students in Murrysville will stage a production of 'Disney's The Lion King Jr.' in early February.

Mother of Sorrows students will transport audience members from the frigid Murrysville winter to the sunlit African savanna next month as they present “Disney's The Lion King Jr.”

The show is modeled on the Broadway play, which in turn is based on Disney's 1994 animated musical “The Lion King.” It tells the story of young lion cub Simba, who must make his way in the world as he learns how to become the leader of his pride.

Shows will take place Feb. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m., with a 1 p.m. matinee on Feb. 4 in the school's cafeteria.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. They will be available at the door, which will open an hour before showtime.

The Broadway musical (minus the “Jr.”) has run continuously since its debut in 1997 and has won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It is currently the third longest-running show in Broadway history, according to Playbill magazine.

The school is at 3264 Evergreen Drive, Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

