Casual Hobos bring traditional bluegrass to Rivertowne next month
Updated 12 hours ago
A Pittsburgh bluegrass trio will bring Appalachia back to the former coal-mining town of Export this winter.
The Casual Hobos — guitarist Steve Ludwig, banjo player Jonathan Finder and bassist Trish Imbrogno — will bring their old-school bluegrass style of picking to Rivertowne Brewing's Tasting Room on Feb. 16.
The trio recently played the January Ice Jam bluegrass festival in Butler.
For more on the Casual Hobos, visit Facebook.com/TheCasualHobos .
Other upcoming Rivertowne shows include:
• Jan. 19: TwoManMartian
• Jan. 20: Andrew Sossong
• Jan. 26: The Lenny Smith Acoustic Duo
• Feb. 2: Ridgemont High
• Feb. 3: Strange Brew
• Feb. 9: Chris Hannigan
• Feb. 10: Sam Stuckey
• Feb. 23: Dave Stout
• Feb. 24: Paul Eisert
All live music begins at 7 p.m. For more, see MyRivertowne.com .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.