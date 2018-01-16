Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Murrysville

CeaseFirePA director will speak at Murrysville Democratic Club meeting

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Ligonier Borough Police Chief John Berger touches a portion of more than 60 confiscated guns in 2015. The director for anti-gun violence nonprofit CeaseFirePA will be the featured speaker at the Murrysville-Export Democratic Club's meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
Ligonier Borough Police Chief John Berger touches a portion of more than 60 confiscated guns in 2015. The director for anti-gun violence nonprofit CeaseFirePA will be the featured speaker at the Murrysville-Export Democratic Club's meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

The director for a group aiming to curb gun violence will be the featured speaker at the Murrysville-Export Democratic Club's meeting Tuesday night.

Rob Conroy, director for CeaseFirePA , will discuss the group's goals at the meeting, set for 7:30 p.m. at the Murrysville Community Center, 3091 Carson Avenue in Murrysville.

“Through outreach, education, coalition building, and advocacy, we work to reduce gun violence and gun tragedies in our communities, stop the flow of illegal guns onto our streets, and keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them,” the website's mission statement reads.

For more, see MurrysvilleDemocrats.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

