Franklin Regional fourth-graders help create book about region's architectural history

“I am the date, 1910 to be exact. I am as still as stone. I have seen a lot. I've seen many people — famous and poor, children and adults — look up at me as I shine brightly in the sun.”

Franklin Regional fourth-grader Jackson Scully wrote the above quote, an excerpt from a poem about the 1910 date marker at the Greensburg Train Station.

It will become part of a book filled with poems and drawings from Scully and fellow fourth-graders at Heritage Elementary School, published through the Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation.

“The whole idea behind it is not just to develop these students' skills in language arts and poetry, but to also connect them personally to a building in their community that has history,” said foundation Executive Director Louise Sturgess.

Students were given a small architectural detail from one of many historic buildings throughout Greensburg, Pittsburgh, the city's Oakland neighborhood and Kennywood, and were asked to create both a charcoal drawing of the detail and a poem personifying it.

“By ‘becoming' the detail, the kids imagine what it's like to become that window, or that beautiful decorative work on the Palace Theater,” Sturgess said. “They've given some information about the detail, but they're also encouraged to think about ‘becoming' it, describing what they'd see, what they're made of and how they'd feel.”

Sturgess said as she read through the poems, “the building details really come to life,” and that one of her goals was for children to become more familiar with their communities “by looking at buildings they walk past every day and imagining the human characteristics they might have.”

The Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation has been hosting poetry and art workshops for children for decades, Sturgess said, including workshops with Heritage fourth-grade teacher Val Piccini's students, “but this is the first time we've had the funds to support publication of a book” for the class.

Each participating student will receive a copy, along with the local schools and historical societies.

Sturgess said the greater goal is to foster in young people an appreciation for the region's history, “and hopefully encourage a desire to take care of these buildings.”

The book will be officially unveiled Feb. 9 at Heritage Elementary School.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.