Int'l Women Club will focus on American art at Feb. meeting

The International Women Club will welcome more than two centuries of American art history through the doors when its members meet Feb. 2.

An expert docent from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be the featured speaker at the meeting, set for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 at Cross Road Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Road in Monroeville.

The museum was established in 1959 through a bequest from Mary Marchand Woods, a long-time Greensburg resident who “wanted her community to have an important cultural institution,” according to the museum's website.

The museum is currently hosting “Dark Matters,” an exhibit of paintings by Seton Hill and Westmoreland County Community College adjunct instructor Kenneth Nicholson.

Babysitting is available through the church's “Mother's Day Out” program.

For more on the club, call Iris Martinez-Soto at 412-557-2311.

