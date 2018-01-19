Murrysville couple accuses Carrick contractor of taking cash, abandoning job

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Murrysville couple is suing a Carrick contractor for taking nearly $150,000 and walking away from an incomplete construction job, though the accused's attorney said his client has done plenty of work and is perfectly able to finish the project.

Mark and Jennifer Michalek hired contractor Shawn Steele — who does business under the name Eleets Construction — for work on their School Road home, according to documents filed this month in Allegheny County. After paying Steele $65,000, the couple said he presented them with an independent contractor agreement for $90,000 total.

To date, they have paid Steele $145,000, according to court records.

“He obviously denies all the allegations in the complaint,” said Steele's attorney, Joseph Horowitz. “He's completed a significant amount of work on that residence.”

Pittsburgh attorney Matt Kurzweg, who represents the Michaleks, said that beginning in September, Steele poured concrete footers for a home addition, put up some concrete block and removed the roof and brick from the existing home.

Then Steele stopped working and has not continued, the lawsuit alleges, and the Michaleks are unable to live in the house.

“(The Michaleks) have paid $145,000, and I've touched base with (Horowitz) and he did offer that (Steele) is ready to continue with the project,” Kurzweg said. “But at this point, seeing what has been done on the site, it's just way out of line with everyone's expectations.”

Horowitz said Steele did what he was told.

“He was available to complete the work and was told by the people suing him, as well as the building inspector, that he was not to continue working,” he said.

The Michaleks say they sent certified letters to Steele and Horowitz requesting a full refund. The one mailed to Steele was returned and marked “Return to Sender/No Such Number/Unable to Forward,” according to the lawsuit.

“I don't know where they sent it,” Horowitz said. “He's not ducking their mail. I received the letter, and I've been in touch with (Steele).”

Steele is accused of breach of contract, violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and negligence.

Kurzweg said he has requested receipts for materials Steele allegedly purchased, as well as photos of those materials, but has not seen either as of yet.

“Once we get those, we can see where we stand,” he said.

No court hearings have been scheduled.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.