Murrysville

Photo gallery: Clelian Heights students take the court at Franklin Regional

Dan Speicher and Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
Naomi Burns, 20, sinks five out of six shots, as students cheer her on, during the Clelian Heights basketball game half time shootout, at Franklin Regional High School, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Austin Altman, 20, sinks a shot for three points, during the Clelian Heights basketball game half time shootout, at Franklin Regional High School, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Students from Franklin Regional High School basketball teams, and the Clelian Heights basketball team, pose for a portrait at the end of the Clelian Heights basketball game, at Franklin Regional High School, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Drum Major Megan Swift, directs members of the Franklin Regional band, during the Clelian Heights basketball game at Franklin Regional High School, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Franklin Regional students cheer, during the Clelian Heights basketball game half time shootout, at Franklin Regional High School, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Anthony Monstrola (left), Sister Charlene Celli, and Brian Howard, from Clelian Hieghts, receive a check from booster presidents Chris Sadoski, and Mike Turacy, at the end of the Clelian Heights basketball game, at Franklin Regional High School, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Naomi Burns, 20, sinks five out of six shots, as students cheer her on, during the Clelian Heights basketball game half time shootout, at Franklin Regional High School, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Kolby Liston, 15, moves the ball down court before making a layup, during the Clelian Heights basketball game half time shootout, at Franklin Regional High School, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Students from Clelian Heights in Greensburg got the chance to shine on the basketball court during the school's annual game at Franklin Regional High School.

This year's game took place Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar. Dan Speicher is a Tribune-Review photographer.

