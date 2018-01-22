Reminder: Different location for tonight's Franklin Regional school board meeting
Tonight's Franklin Regional school board meeting will be held at the district's administrative offices at Heritage Elementary School.
As Murrysville officials work to upgrade their sound and broadcasting system in the municipal building's council chambers, school board officials will meet at the district's office at the rear of Heritage Elementary, 3240 School Road in Murrysville.
The meeting will take place at its regular 7:30 p.m. start time. It will not be streamed live on the municipality's YouTube channel — which is part of this week's upgrades — but it will be recorded and aired on local access Channel 19 in Murrysville later this week.
Click here to view school board agendas online via BoardDocs.
