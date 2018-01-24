Franklin Regional, Northern Westmoreland CTC students headed to state SkillsUSA competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four Northern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center seniors from the Franklin Regional School District finished in the top ranks at the SkillsUSA District 8 competition, held Jan. 15 in Beaver County.

SkillsUSA has students studying trade, technical and health occupations compete in a variety of categories to develop job and leadership skills and promote high standards in trade ethics, workmanship, scholarship and safety.

“We have close to 90 competitions at the state level,” said SkillsUSA Pennsylvania Executive Director Jeri Widdowson.

Nolan Drew and Michael Signore finished in first place in the automotive service and welding categories, respectively; Nicolas Stahl finished second in automotive service; and Olivia Hamilton finished third in welding.

They competed against students from nine other vocational-technical schools in Western Pennsylvania. All four will move on to state-level competition this spring.

“We'll have about 1,500 participants at our conference in Hershey, which will be April 18 to 20,” Widdowson said.

For more, see SkillsUSAPennsylvania.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.