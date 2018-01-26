Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Franklin Regional student clubs raising money for Kenya classroom

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Senior Jocelyn Behr buys a paper bracelet, made by women in Africa to help raise money for the Maisha Project, from Hailey Politano, Shelby Cooper, Katie Benequista and Courtney Campbell, members of the Franklin Regional Pay It Forward Club.
Submitted photo
Senior Jocelyn Behr buys a paper bracelet, made by women in Africa to help raise money for the Maisha Project, from Hailey Politano, Shelby Cooper, Katie Benequista and Courtney Campbell, members of the Franklin Regional Pay It Forward Club.
Senior Jake Trapanotto, at right, shows off his new African bracelet to fellow senior Kylan Cook. Proceeds will help fund an eighth-grade classroom in Kisumu, Kenya, as part of the Maisha Project.
Submitted photo
Senior Jake Trapanotto, at right, shows off his new African bracelet to fellow senior Kylan Cook. Proceeds will help fund an eighth-grade classroom in Kisumu, Kenya, as part of the Maisha Project.
Seniors Kylan Cook and Sarah Restano purchase bracelets made from paper by women in Africa, to help raise money for the Maisha Project from Pay It Forward Club members Hailey Politano, Shelby Cooper, Katie Benequista and Courtney Campbell.
Submitted photo
Seniors Kylan Cook and Sarah Restano purchase bracelets made from paper by women in Africa, to help raise money for the Maisha Project from Pay It Forward Club members Hailey Politano, Shelby Cooper, Katie Benequista and Courtney Campbell.

Education is a key component in breaking the cycle of poverty. In Kenya, more than 40 percent of the country's 44 million citizens live below the poverty line.

Two clubs from Franklin Regional Senior High School are hoping to be a small part of helping break that cycle by raising money for an eighth-grade classroom as part of the Maisha Project .

"Maisha," which means "life" in Swahili, started with Beatrice Williamson, who grew up in a Kenyan village and at the age of 9 received an education sponsorship. Williamson started the Maisha Project in 2006.

Today, project officials are working to complete construction on the Maisha Academy , and members of the Franklin Regional Pay It Forward Club and Bible Club hope to raise nearly $6,200 to buy desks, chairs, lockers and school books as well as to help fund a library at the academy.

"We are popping the 'Murrysville bubble' and putting our passion for education and outreach into action to transform a deserving and underserved community in Kisumu, Kenya," said Franklin Regional junior Shelby Cooper, a member of both clubs.

The clubs have sold bracelets at the high school, and will continue those sales at Friday's boys basketball game.

Cooper said the clubs so far have raised about $2,000.

"We are very excited about how the campaign is going," Cooper said.

Each year, Maisha Academy adds a new grade level. This year, they plan to add an eighth grade.

Donations can be made by buying a bracelet, a t-shirt through a site the clubs created on CustomInk.com or contacting Cooper through the high school at 724-327-5456.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

