Libraries gear up for annual chess tournaments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Local libraries are gearing up for their annual chess tournaments.

Slots are open in both the junior and senior divisions. The junior division is kindergarten through grade 4; the senior division is grades 5 to 8.

First- and second-place winners will move on to the countywide finals, hosted by the Westmoreland Library Network.

• Delmont's tournament will be Feb. 24 in the library at 77 Greensburg Street. Play will begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $2 per child and registration is required by Feb. 21 by calling 724-468-5329. For more, see DelmontLibrary.org .

• Murrysville's tournament will be March 10 in the library at 4130 Sardis Road. Play will begin at 9:30 a.m. Register at MurrysvilleLibrary.com or call 724-327-1102.

• Penn Area Library's tournament will be March 17. Play will begin at 1 p.m. Register by calling 724-744-4414. For more, see PennLib.org .

The finals will be held in April at the Scottdale Public Library.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.