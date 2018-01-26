Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Libraries gear up for annual chess tournaments

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Nicholas Truschel, center, makes his move during a match at the county chess tournament at Murrysville Community Library in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Nicholas Truschel, center, makes his move during a match at the county chess tournament at Murrysville Community Library in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017.

Updated 16 hours ago

Local libraries are gearing up for their annual chess tournaments.

Slots are open in both the junior and senior divisions. The junior division is kindergarten through grade 4; the senior division is grades 5 to 8.

First- and second-place winners will move on to the countywide finals, hosted by the Westmoreland Library Network.

• Delmont's tournament will be Feb. 24 in the library at 77 Greensburg Street. Play will begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $2 per child and registration is required by Feb. 21 by calling 724-468-5329. For more, see DelmontLibrary.org .

• Murrysville's tournament will be March 10 in the library at 4130 Sardis Road. Play will begin at 9:30 a.m. Register at MurrysvilleLibrary.com or call 724-327-1102.

• Penn Area Library's tournament will be March 17. Play will begin at 1 p.m. Register by calling 724-744-4414. For more, see PennLib.org .

The finals will be held in April at the Scottdale Public Library.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.