Blackburn Center will present human-trafficking program in Murrysville

Blackburn Center is partnering with Murrysville Community Library to bring awareness about human trafficking in Westmoreland County.

A program will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the library that will focus on how human trafficking presents itself locally, and how to identify and respond to victims of human trafficking.

In 2017, the nonprofit Human Trafficking Hotline reported 4,460 cases of human trafficking. According to the nonprofit Polaris Project, more than 20 million people are victims of human trafficking globally each year.

Victims can be forced into prostitution or other sex work or forced to work for little or no pay in restaurants, hotels and other service industries.

In 2014, the International Labour Organization estimated that forced labor generates more than $150 billion per year in profits, with approximately $99 billion coming from commercial sexual exploitation.

The goal of the Blackburn Center program is to raise awareness and invite people from all professions and lifestyles to learn how they can work to eradicate modern-day slavery.

In July 2017, a Greensburg woman was charged with human trafficking in connection with a case involving a Ligonier man and a 7-year-old girl.

This month, eight people were arrested in Frazer Township in connection with a prostitution/human trafficking investigation.

The Murrysville program is free to attend. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Registration is requested but not required. People interested in attending can register on the Westmoreland Library Network's website or call the library at 724-327-1102.

