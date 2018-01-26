Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Blackburn Center will present human-trafficking program in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Volunteers and staff from the Blackburn Center work on filling cracks in the sidewalk outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse for the Red Sand Project, an art installation by artist Molly Gochman to raise awareness about human trafficking, in Greensburg, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Updated 15 hours ago

Blackburn Center is partnering with Murrysville Community Library to bring awareness about human trafficking in Westmoreland County.

A program will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the library that will focus on how human trafficking presents itself locally, and how to identify and respond to victims of human trafficking.

In 2017, the nonprofit Human Trafficking Hotline reported 4,460 cases of human trafficking. According to the nonprofit Polaris Project, more than 20 million people are victims of human trafficking globally each year.

Victims can be forced into prostitution or other sex work or forced to work for little or no pay in restaurants, hotels and other service industries.

In 2014, the International Labour Organization estimated that forced labor generates more than $150 billion per year in profits, with approximately $99 billion coming from commercial sexual exploitation.

The goal of the Blackburn Center program is to raise awareness and invite people from all professions and lifestyles to learn how they can work to eradicate modern-day slavery.

In July 2017, a Greensburg woman was charged with human trafficking in connection with a case involving a Ligonier man and a 7-year-old girl.

This month, eight people were arrested in Frazer Township in connection with a prostitution/human trafficking investigation.

The Murrysville program is free to attend. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Registration is requested but not required. People interested in attending can register on the Westmoreland Library Network's website or call the library at 724-327-1102.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

