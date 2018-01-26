Christmas in Salem Crossroads group seeking volunteers for 2018 pilgrimage
The next informational meeting of the Christmas in Salem Crossroads volunteer group will be 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Delmont Public Library.
“We have 14 committees all in need of help,” said pilgrimage coordinator Denni Grassel. “Lots of help.”
From costume creation, electrical maintenance, scene painting and sign making to cookie baking and more, there are jobs to suit just about anyone interested, Grassel said.
The 2018 pilgrimage is planned as a three-day event, which will likely require the help of even more than the 260 volunteers who helped rejuvenate the event for two days this past December.
The library is at 77 Greensburg Street. For more information, email delmontpilgrimage@gmail.com .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.