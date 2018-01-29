AAUW speaker's group works to assist newly arrived refugees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The director of a Pittsburgh grass-roots group dedicated to assisting newly arrived refugees will be the featured speaker at the next American Association of University Women meeting in Murrysville.

Wiam Younes, executive director for Ansar of Pittsburgh , will speak at the Feb. 8 meeting, set for 9:30 a.m. in the community room at the Murrysville library.

The year-old group currently meets at homes and public places “so that they can spend every penny on refugees,” Younes said. “It is our goal to help them feel welcome as they make their home in the United States.”

Ansar means “supporters” in Arabic.

Younes, who is Jordanian, earned a bachelor's degree in education while living in Saudi Arabia with her family. In Pittsburgh, she earned a master's degree in science education in technology management from Carnegie Mellon University, and her Ph.D. in instructional management and leadership, with a research focus on cyber security education from Robert Morris University.

She teaches an information security course at the University of Pittsburgh, and works at the University of Pennsylvania as an information training officer.

The meeting is open to the public. The library is located at 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

For more, email MurrysvilleAAUW@gmail.com or see Murrysville-PA.AAUW.net .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.