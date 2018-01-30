Franklin Regional make-up days will cut into district's spring break
Today's cancellation for Franklin Regional School District students means this year's spring break will be cut short by at least a day.
District officials, citing challenging road conditions after snowfall Monday night continued into Tuesday morning, announced that the district will make up the cancellation on March 28.
“We always build in three ‘snow' days,” said district communications director Cara Zanella after the district's Jan. 5 cancellation. “The next one is March 28, and after that is March 29, which are both part of the (scheduled) spring break. And then if we would exhaust those two, that would move us in the direction of June.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting additional snow Thursday and over the weekend.
