Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Franklin Regional announces kindergarten transition programs

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
Tera Choi, Miles Tomley, Zoey Fowkes, Kendal Gorajczyk perform during their Franklin Regional kindergarten graduation in June 2016. District officials have announced a slate of programs for preschoolers making the transition to kindergarten during the 2018-19 school year.
Submitted photo
Tera Choi, Miles Tomley, Zoey Fowkes, Kendal Gorajczyk perform during their Franklin Regional kindergarten graduation in June 2016. District officials have announced a slate of programs for preschoolers making the transition to kindergarten during the 2018-19 school year.

In advance of 2018-19 kindergarten registration opening up, Franklin Regional officials have announced a slate of programs to help preschoolers making the transition next school year.

Kindergarten orientation meetings will take place at 7 p.m. on the following dates:

• Newlonsburg and Sloan elementaries: Feb. 26

• Heritage Elementary: Feb. 27

The registration window for children entering kindergarten runs from March 13 to April 30. Placements at a child's neighborhood school are not guaranteed after the April 30 cutoff.

Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2018, to be eligible.

As the new school year approaches, the district will also host a series of introductory programs, including a meet-and-greet with homeroom teachers, principals and other school officials in August, as well as a staggered start where parents will attend alongside students on one or the first two days of the school year.

For more, see FranklinRegional.k12.pa.us .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me