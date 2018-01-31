Franklin Regional announces kindergarten transition programs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In advance of 2018-19 kindergarten registration opening up, Franklin Regional officials have announced a slate of programs to help preschoolers making the transition next school year.

Kindergarten orientation meetings will take place at 7 p.m. on the following dates:

• Newlonsburg and Sloan elementaries: Feb. 26

• Heritage Elementary: Feb. 27

The registration window for children entering kindergarten runs from March 13 to April 30. Placements at a child's neighborhood school are not guaranteed after the April 30 cutoff.

Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2018, to be eligible.

As the new school year approaches, the district will also host a series of introductory programs, including a meet-and-greet with homeroom teachers, principals and other school officials in August, as well as a staggered start where parents will attend alongside students on one or the first two days of the school year.

For more, see FranklinRegional.k12.pa.us .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.