Middle-school librarian named Franklin Regional Excellence Award winner

Franklin Regional Middle School Librarian Christy Belgiovane has been named the district's Excellence Award winner for the 2017-18 school year.

Belgiovane, who has worked in the district since 1995 as an elementary teacher and librarian, created the Media Volunteer Person, or MVP program, as a way to encourage student volunteers, as well as the “Night at the Library” program, where fifth-graders join middle-school students for an evening of learning and entertainment.

Belgiovane also is a Westmoreland Interscholastic Reading Club sponsor and helps to train teachers to incorporate technology into the classroom as one of the district's “digital ambassadors.”

The Excellence Awards have been given annually since 1989, with 88 recipients over the decades.

Belgiovane will receive the award at the Feb. 22 FR Excellence Award Dinner, set for 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Franklin Regional Senior High School.

To attend the dinner, download a registration form at FranklinRegional.k12.pa.us , or obtain a form at any school office.

The cost is $20, and reservations must be made by Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

