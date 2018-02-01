Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Middle-school librarian named Franklin Regional Excellence Award winner

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Pixabay
Franklin Regional Middle School Librarian Christy Belgiovane.
Submitted photo
Franklin Regional Middle School Librarian Christy Belgiovane.

Updated 17 hours ago

Franklin Regional Middle School Librarian Christy Belgiovane has been named the district's Excellence Award winner for the 2017-18 school year.

Belgiovane, who has worked in the district since 1995 as an elementary teacher and librarian, created the Media Volunteer Person, or MVP program, as a way to encourage student volunteers, as well as the “Night at the Library” program, where fifth-graders join middle-school students for an evening of learning and entertainment.

Belgiovane also is a Westmoreland Interscholastic Reading Club sponsor and helps to train teachers to incorporate technology into the classroom as one of the district's “digital ambassadors.”

The Excellence Awards have been given annually since 1989, with 88 recipients over the decades.

Belgiovane will receive the award at the Feb. 22 FR Excellence Award Dinner, set for 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Franklin Regional Senior High School.

To attend the dinner, download a registration form at FranklinRegional.k12.pa.us , or obtain a form at any school office.

The cost is $20, and reservations must be made by Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me