Franklin Regional 'Playschool' program is learning lab for students
Updated 3 hours ago
The Franklin Regional High School Playschool program — a preschool program for children ages 3, 4 and 5 — is accepting applications.
The program functions as a learning laboratory for students in the district's Child Development II class, with an emphasis on learning through play.
Sessions will take place from 8:55 to 10:35 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The spring session will begin Feb. 19. Applications can be found online at www.franklinregional.k12.pa.us under the “Parent” tab.
Participants will go on a field trip to the Pittsburgh Zoo during the spring session. Fall participants will go to the Pittsburgh Children's Museum.
For details, call Sheila Connolly at 724-327-5456, ext. 5113, or email sconnolly@franklinregional.k12.pa.us .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.