Murrysville

Capital spending among topics for Franklin Regional school board meeting

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
The Franklin Regional School Board.
File photo
Updated 14 hours ago

Franklin Regional school board members will discuss next year's proposed capital spending plan at their Monday, Feb. 5, meeting.

Facilities director Jim Heck will present the proposed $1.99 million plan, which focuses primarily on replacement purchases recommended during the course of the district-wide facilities study the district underwent in 2016. Those purchases would account for $1.89 million of the total.

Proposed maintenance work would include restoration of the softball infield, painting at the middle school and high school and road/sidewalk repair at all district schools.

Heck will also ask school board members for an additional $7,800 to fund additional work by the district's traffic consultant, as a result of the Murrysville Planning Commission's review of the traffic-impact study for the Sloan Elementary campus project .

Tonight's meeting is strictly discussion. The board will vote on this and other items on the agenda at its Feb. 19 meeting.

To view the full agenda, visit the district's Board Docs site .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

