Murrysville

Six Franklin Regional students among 2018 Young Artist competition winners

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Franklin Regional Middle School on July 13, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

Several Franklin Regional students will take part in the 2018 Young Artists Competition Winners Recital, set for Sunday, Feb. 11, at Seton Hill University.

On Feb. 4, 15 finalists competed for cash prizes and a chance to perform at the recital.

Among the winners and performers in the Level I (up to grade 9) and Level II (grades 10 to 12) categories:

• Hanna Yan: First place, Level I piano (Franklin Regional Senior High School)

• Max Wang: Second place, Level I piano (FRSHS)

• Hannah Zheng: Thrird place, Level I piano (FR Middle School)

• Clare McCarthy: Third place tie, Level II flute (FRSHS)

• Lauren DeLuca: Honorable mention, Level II flute (FRSHS)

• Ami Shaw: Honorable mention, Level II flute (FRSHS)

Along with the rest of the competition winners, they will present a recital of pieces chosen by the judges from their audition programs.

The Westmoreland Symphony's Young Artist Competition has been in existence since the 1980s. In 2002, its format was changed from a concerto competition to a solo competition. It is now open to students who reside or take their private music lessons in Westmoreland or Fayette Counties.

The recital will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the university's Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Avenue in Greensburg.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

