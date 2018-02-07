Franklin Regional sets additional public forum to discuss Sloan 'elementary campus' project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional officials will host a March 12 public forum to discuss with residents the proposed Sloan elementary campus project, school board president Dr. Larry Borland announced at Monday night's board meeting.

Many of the same residents who spoke at the board's previous meeting returned on Monday, and the vast majority of the meeting was spent discussing the roughly $54 million project, which would consolidate all of the district's elementary students on one campus. Sloan Elementary would serve students in kindergarten through second grade, with grades 3 to 5 attending a newly built school on the Sloan campus's 98 acres.

The March 12 public forum will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the cafeteria in Franklin Regional Senior High School, 3200 School Road in Murrysville. The board and administration held a series of presentations and town-hall meetings in the months leading up to their decision to begin moving ahead with the project.

The district has dedicated a full section of its website to construction and renovation projects, including documents, architectural renderings, the full feasibility study outlining the need for up to $97 million in renovation and repair work over the next decade, and even a video showing congestion at the main school campus when parents arrive.

The board's next meeting will be Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m. at the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

